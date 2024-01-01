MyDash
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： mydash.ai
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「MyDash」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, major platform connectors, and a best-in-class visualization library. Our service, the only thing we get paid for, is setting it up for our partners. Our mission: soft costs and subscriptions shouldn't prevent leaders from making good business decisions.
目錄:
網站： mydash.ai
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 MyDash 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。