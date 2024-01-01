MathGPTPro
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： mathgptpro.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「MathGPTPro」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
MathGPTPro is a personalized learning platform that boosts student learning and teacher productivity with AI. Starting with an AI Math tutor for students, we enable everyone to learn mathematics at their optimized pace. There have already been a few millions of questions asked on our platform, from more than 200 countries across the world within just a few months. Moving forward, we are piloting with schools to also support teachers towards the future of education. AI saves teachers’ time by auto-grading and more, AI offers insights to guide teachers to address students’ individuality. Students receive instant help from AI tutors and more attentions from teachers with more personalized experiences. We encourage everyone to embrace new tools towards personalized and accessible learning. AI is revolutionizing education, and we want to support this.
網站： mathgptpro.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 MathGPTPro 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。