Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaigns, and generate valuable data. To this day, Eventtia has empowered more than 7,200 clients such as Pernod Ricard, Dior, Toyota, Richemont group, and Pierre Fabre group to create and organize more than 30,000 events around the world.

