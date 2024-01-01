Doppler Relay
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： dopplerrelay.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Doppler Relay」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Doppler Relay is a transactional email service, that guarantees the arrival of your Transactional Emails and allows you to access detailed analytics in real time. Sending attached files, invoices, card statements and password resets has never been so easy, safe and effective.
目錄:
網站： dopplerrelay.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Doppler Relay 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。