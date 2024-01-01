CreatorDB
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： creatordb.app
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「CreatorDB」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to discover the right influencer using over 130 search criteria. Additionally, users can: Compare individual creator results with the average results for their Topic in seconds to benchmark them. Track campaigns, individuate all the content connected to a brand, and obtain aggregated information. Follow competition with the Brand section, where what they are doing and how their content is performing can be seen. See how content around various topics performs to decide when and where to engage. Access detailed data about creators and topics demographics, and ensure you are always talking to the right people. All CreatorDB services are available through our SaaS and the API integration to best combine with your current workflow. CreatorDB offers agency services with end-to-end campaign management in-house as well. The vendor states their agency team is fluent in 11 of the most spoken languages making it a viable solution for cross-border campaigns.
目錄:
網站： creatordb.app
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 CreatorDB 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。