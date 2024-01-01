Influencer Searcher
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Influencer Searcher」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain campaign.
目錄:
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Influencer Searcher 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。