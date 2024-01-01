Cludo
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： cludo.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Cludo」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Cludo is an intelligent search tool designed to simplify the lives of web and marketing teams through automation and meaningful data. We make search easy for both you and your end users. Cludo optimizes the way organizations and their customers connect with and use information. Our easy-to-use site search platform empowers you to easily customize and gain deep insights from your website’s search functionality. Whether you're looking for increased relevance or better analytics, Cludo offers a better way to search. Headquartered in Copenhagen, with offices in Minneapolis and London, Cludo’s intelligent search and insights SaaS product is compatible with any website, and backed by an exceptional commitment to customer happiness.
目錄:
網站： cludo.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Cludo 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。