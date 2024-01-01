WebCatalog

Cludo is an intelligent search tool designed to simplify the lives of web and marketing teams through automation and meaningful data. We make search easy for both you and your end users. Cludo optimizes the way organizations and their customers connect with and use information. Our easy-to-use site search platform empowers you to easily customize and gain deep insights from your website’s search functionality. Whether you're looking for increased relevance or better analytics, Cludo offers a better way to search. Headquartered in Copenhagen, with offices in Minneapolis and London, Cludo’s intelligent search and insights SaaS product is compatible with any website, and backed by an exceptional commitment to customer happiness.

Productivity
Enterprise Search Software

