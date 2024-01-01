Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Infrastructure for building AI search into your applications. Trieve combines powerful language models with tools for fine tuning ranking and relevance. Get features like dense vector semantic search, sparse vector full-text search, cross encoder re-ranker models, RAG endpoints, relevance weighting, and more in a single service.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Trieve 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

