WebCatalog

Athenic AI

Athenic AI

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： athenic.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Athenic AI」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Athenic AI is an analytics platform powered by AI that allows you to analyze your data using natural language questions. Athenic AI connects to your data stored in a database, data warehouse or an application like a CRM or ERP platform to answer your questions without SQL knowledge or a business analyst.

目錄:

Productivity
Other Analytics Software

網站： athenic.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Athenic AI 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Healthcheck.io

Healthcheck.io

healthchecks.io

Formula Bot

Formula Bot

formulabot.com

Chartmetric

Chartmetric

chartmetric.com

VobeSoft

VobeSoft

vobesoft.com

Exatom

Exatom

exatom.io

Rampfy

Rampfy

rampfy.com

Nomad Data

Nomad Data

nomad-data.com

Hashboard

Hashboard

hashboard.com

Data Impact

Data Impact

dataimpact.io

Data Blaze

Data Blaze

datablaze.com

ActionableAgile

ActionableAgile

actionableagile.com

Soley

Soley

soley.io

您可能也會喜歡

InsightBase

InsightBase

insightbase.ai

Luminal

Luminal

getluminal.com

Generative BI

Generative BI

generativebi.com

Hansei

Hansei

hansei.app

Vanna AI

Vanna AI

vanna.ai

DataGPT

DataGPT

datagpt.com

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI

perplexity.ai

DataLang

DataLang

datalang.io

AnswerDock

AnswerDock

answerdock.com

Capacity

Capacity

capacity.com

Kinetica

Kinetica

kinetica.com

Julius AI

Julius AI

julius.ai

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.