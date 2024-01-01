Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

CData Connect Cloud

CData Connect Cloud

網站： cdata.com

Your organization depends on real-time business and operational data to deliver actionable insights and drive growth. CData Connect is the missing link in your data value chain. CData Connect allows users to connect to data from any cloud application or database through standard database access. With CData Connect, supported data sources look and behave like a standard MySQL database. CData Connect enables direct connectivity from any application that supports standard database connectivity, including popular cloud BI and ETL applications, such as: - Amazon Glue - Amazon QuickSight - Domo - Google Apps Script - Google Cloud Data Flow - Google Cloud Data Studio - Looker - Microsoft Power Apps - Microsoft Power Query - MicroStrategy Cloud - Qlik Sense Cloud - SAP Analytics Cloud - SAS Cloud - SAS Viya - Tableau Online ... and many more! CData Connect acts like a data gateway, translating SQL, and securely proxying API requests. MySQL/SQL/OData Access to Cloud Data Sources Write SQL, Get Data - Powerful SQL abstraction simplifies connectivity, and decouples data access. SQL / MySQL Wire Protocol - Use any application or driver that can communicate with MySQL or SQL Server. Full CRUD Support - Bi-directional data access with full Read, Write, Update, and Delete support. Enterprise-Class Security - Advanced security and authentication. Secure TLS/ SSL data encryption. Request a free trial or learn more at https://www.cdata.com/connect/details/

目錄:

Business
Data Virtualization Software

網站： cdata.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 CData Connect Cloud 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

