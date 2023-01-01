Agolix
網站： agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric, options, ranking, scale, and validation. With conditional logic, you can create dynamic assessments by showing or hiding questions based on set criteria. Add your logo and brand colors to personalize your assessments and feedback. Use our AI Generator to create new questions easily. Creating assessments is quick and easy with the help of a comprehensive user guide and excellent customer support, all provided free of charge. Engage potential clients by starting conversations with assessments, which is ideal for lead generation, client and employee onboarding, and coaching. By utilizing assessments, you establish credibility, build trust, identify high-quality clients, and generate revenue automatically. Sign up for your free account at https://app.agolix.com/register
