LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO problems, poor ratings, missing social profiles, and much more! It also provides you with the business’ contact information – along with those of specific people working there (including their names, email addresses, roles, and even social profiles!). You can then automate your personalized outreach directly through LeadSwift, including any follow-ups.

目錄 :

網站： leadswift.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 LeadSwift 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。