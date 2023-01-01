Kawaii Fruits 3D
网站：poki.com
Kawaii Fruits 3D is a watermelon game in the very popular Suika genre. It's a merge puzzle game where you can merge different balls dropping unexpectedly! The game features various themes for the balls, ranging from cute fruits to ornament balls. Release those balls strategically so they can merge into bigger ones. Reach the goal to advance to the next level. The game saves your levels and progress, so you can always pick up where you left off. How many levels can you conquer?
