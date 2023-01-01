Drilly The Miner
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：poki.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Drilly The Miner”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Drilly the Miner is a mining game where you play as a robot drill to get valuable resources! Dig deep into the earth to gather resources, which you can use to upgrade your drill for even more efficient mining. The deeper you go, the more valuable the resources get. But beware of running out of fuel! Keep an eye out for refills underground to ensure your drill keeps running. Earn achievements and customize your drill with gems as you prefer. How many gems can you collect on your mining adventure?
网站：poki.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Drilly The Miner”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。