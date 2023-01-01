UniSender is a multi-channel marketing platform for personalized Email and SMS campaigns. It has ready-to-use Email templates, time-saving marketing automation tools, and insightful aggregated statistics. Five-click integrations with popular platforms enable marketing activities to be started quickly and easily. UniSender has been helping businesses of various sizes to grow since 2008.

