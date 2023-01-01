My5
网站：my5.tv
My5（以前称为 Five Download，后来称为 Demand 5）是英国 Channel 5 提供的视频点播服务的品牌名称。该服务于2008年6月26日上线。作为五种下载，该服务提供美国进口CSI、House和Grey's Anatomy的Windows Media Video格式下载。个别剧集可以“租用”，有些剧集在电视上播出前 7 天即可租用。 自 2008 年 6 月起，第 5 频道的节目内容更加多样化，并且在播出后 30 天内提供免费内容的情况更加普遍。 2009 年 1 月，Demand 5 开始提供 Flash Video 格式的内容，允许使用 Apple Macintosh 计算机的用户访问其内容。
