Spinach.io helps dev teams build healthier meeting habits, starting with their daily standup. — Prep async for standup — Give sharper updates — Become better listeners — Automatic notes sent to Slack — Get time back every day!

网站： spinach.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Spinach.io”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。