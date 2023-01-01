WebCatalog
Shortlyster Candidate

Shortlyster Candidate

candidate.shortlyster.com

使用 Web 应用

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 WebCatalog 上“Shortlyster Candidate”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

将 Web 应用附加到菜单栏（托盘），通过键盘快捷键快速访问。

将应用设为默认电子邮件客户端、排列窗口、控制通知等！

当您离开办公桌时，使用密码或触控 ID 锁定应用。

拦截广告，阻止跟踪器访问您的个人数据，并加快网站速度。

增强您的招聘流程。 Shortlyster 是一个智能招聘优化平台，可以快速、科学地识别最适合的候选人和企业。对候选人进行匹配和排名不仅要考虑技术技能和经验，还要考虑文化和行为特征。 Shortlyster 为招聘经理提供了一份适合工作、团队和公司文化的理想人才候选名单，以创造一个成功的工作场所。

网站： candidate.shortlyster.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Shortlyster Candidate”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Shortlyster Employer

Shortlyster Employer

app.shortlyster.com

SeenToHire

SeenToHire

portal.seentohire.com

HireScore

HireScore

app.hirescore.com

GSE Hiring

GSE Hiring

gsehiring.com

Prelude

Prelude

interviewschedule.com

Indivizo

Indivizo

app.indivizo.com

Recruitio

Recruitio

app.recruitio.dk

Monster Hiring

Monster Hiring

hiring.monster.com

iSmartRecruit

iSmartRecruit

app.ismartrecruit.com

GreatFit

GreatFit

app.greatfit.ai

Alongside

Alongside

app.alongside.com

iMocha

iMocha

app.imocha.io

    产品

    支持

    公司

    法律信息

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

    隐私政策