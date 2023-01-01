WebCatalog

Rockerbox empowers marketers from launch to scale, helping them easily see and evaluate channel effectiveness. We’ve built our platform for smart marketers to help them spend, analyze, scale, test, and market smarter. Rockerbox helps you to execute better in-channel optimizations and stop wasting money on channels that aren’t performing. We take the frustration out of constructing clean, actionable data, empowering you to accomplish your goals without the need for additional technical resources. No one methodology is perfect, that’s why Rockerbox uses multiple. We incorporate rule-based attribution, multi-touch attribution, halo analysis, geo lift, in-channel testing, incrementality, and media mix modeling to give you the most complete and accurate view of your customer journey.

