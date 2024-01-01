Northbeam is a marketing intelligence platform that provides brands with media mix modeling, multi-touch attribution, and incrementality, all powered by machine learning and first-party data. With Northbeam's advanced browser-based platforms, brands can attribute sales to ads, forecast marketing revenue, and run more efficient marketing than ever before.

