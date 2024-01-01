Publifix.net
Publifix.net is a PR and press release distribution software, used daily by hundreds of media outlets from different countries. With Publifix.net, PR and marketing teams can easily share their content with thousands of affiliated journalists in just a few clicks. To ensure optimal distribution results, Publifix.net allows for segmented PR content distribution based on language, country, and category. Highly praised features include instant access to the platform's registered media database, alerts for new content, and real-time download notifications. Publifix.net is an ideal tool for PR agencies, marketing and communications teams, as well as corporate communication departments across various industries.
