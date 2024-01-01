Software Connect
Software Connect help businesses and organizations find better software. Software Connect website is a free resource for businesses to find software reviews on anything from ERP to WMS, and everything in between. Additionally Software Connect's team of software experts provide free phone consultations to businesses and organizations, advising them on how to achieve their project goals. Software Connect's goal is to simplify the software search process.
