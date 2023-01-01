Pin To Mind

We've made it easy for ordinary people in all kinds of businesses and organisations to display and manage content on digital notice boards. Create, schedule and publish posts in a few clicks: images, PDFs, posters, messages, news, countdowns, websites, weather forecasts, social media, calendars and more. Add additional users for more efficient account management. With our mobile app PinToMind Go, let your audience receive content in a handy format on their phones as well. PinToMind is web-based software easily accessible from a browser on your PC, tablet or phone. User-friendly and affordable digital signage with worldwide support. Try PinToMind free for 30 days with no commitment!

