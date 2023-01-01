WebCatalog

Pin To Mind

Pin To Mind

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Web 应用

网站：pintomind.com

使用 WebCatalog 上“Pin To Mind”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

We've made it easy for ordinary people in all kinds of businesses and organisations to display and manage content on digital notice boards. Create, schedule and publish posts in a few clicks: images, PDFs, posters, messages, news, countdowns, websites, weather forecasts, social media, calendars and more. Add additional users for more efficient account management. With our mobile app PinToMind Go, let your audience receive content in a handy format on their phones as well. PinToMind is web-based software easily accessible from a browser on your PC, tablet or phone. User-friendly and affordable digital signage with worldwide support. Try PinToMind free for 30 days with no commitment!

网站： pintomind.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Pin To Mind”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

