Spectrio is a digital signage solution for businesses of all sizes, across a wide range of industries. Spectrio enables businesses to transform their locations into exciting destinations for customers and employees. Clients use our diverse content library to capture their customers’ attention with Branded Videos, Digital Menus, Waiting Room TV, Interactive Kiosks, Video Walls, Wayfinding, and more! Easily connect a Spectrio digital signage media player to any TV and then manage your content with our modern, innovative dashboard from any device, anywhere. Users can browse our pre-designed color themes or create their own branded templates to really make their displays pop. Our easy-to-use dashboard allows users to upload and schedule content, ensuring the right messaging is being displayed at the right time. Our software’s orientation ensures the optimal display of designs. With multi-location capabilities, Spectrio users can schedule content, set specific images for certain times and locations, and control the frequency and duration of app run-time. Businesses can choose to display a wealth of relevant visuals, including live social media feeds, digital waiting lists, local news, weather, and more.

