未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Web 应用

网站：screenfluence.com

使用 WebCatalog 上“Screenfluence”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Screenfluence is a proprietary cloud based Digital Signage Content Management Software. We provide businesses with the ability to remotely manage and showcase their digital content on any display. With Screenfluence, update content within seconds by logging into our web app from any internet-enabled device. We combine the powerful use of Instagram into our digital displays to help showcase your product.

网站： screenfluence.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Screenfluence”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

