OpenDialog

OpenDialog

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：opendialog.ai

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“OpenDialog”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Reduce your operating costs, boost revenue, and exceed the expectations of your customers with OpenDialog’s hyper-personalized AI Chatbots and Advanced Digital Assistants. Our enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform empowers companies in regulated industries to harness the most cutting-edge generative AI securely to automate up to 84% of interactions using natural language conversations across multiple channels, 24/7. Built from the ground up for regulated environments, OpenDialog’s extensive analytic functionality supports compliance, safety, and explainability as well as underpinning continuous improvement and enhancement. Our unique contextual conversation framework accelerates time to value, achieves higher levels of automation, and is easy to adapt and scale, de-risking obsolescence and protecting your investment over the long-term.
目录:
Business
聊天机器人软件

网站： opendialog.ai

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“OpenDialog”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

您可能还会喜欢

HyperSense

HyperSense

hypersense.subex.com

VectorShift

VectorShift

vectorshift.ai

fylm.ai

fylm.ai

fylm.ai

AiryChat

AiryChat

airychat.com

TeleSign

TeleSign

telesign.com

Conversica

Conversica

conversica.com

Hexomatic

Hexomatic

hexomatic.com

WhyLabs

WhyLabs

whylabs.ai

ImproveWell

ImproveWell

improvewell.com

Teamgage

Teamgage

teamgage.com

Botgate AI

Botgate AI

botgate.ai

Learnexus

Learnexus

learnexus.com

探索

产品

下载

支持

公司

法律信息

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策