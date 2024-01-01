With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite of tools for the Influencer Marketing lifecycle. It is a complete CRM, allowing for prospecting, relationship management, and analytics and reporting. With a simple keyword search you can find online influencers in your niche, see valuable data about them, connect with them through email and social media, and partner with them to promote your brand to their audience. As well as ability to track online engagement in the social networks and revenue generated on your ecommerce website. Previously, this would have required several different tools to find the leads, extract the data, and outreach to them and track their results. We do this all in one, and do it much faster. NinjaOutreach collects an immense amount of data from a variety of sources into a searchable database, and allows people to email customized templates from within the platform. Our target market consists of: Online Brands Digital Marketing Agencies Bloggers Startups B2B SMBs who are doing Influencer Marketing, prospecting and outreach as a way to promote their business or generate leads

