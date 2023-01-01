Zaplify is the modern sales intelligence and engagement platform that helps companies find and contact new clients. Find your leads through our database with direct access to 600M relevant prospects through Linkedin url, email and phone. Get in touch with your next customers efficiently through multichannel outreach with social media & automated email sequences.

