W3rocks offers you a suite of products that you can use for your marketing in order to grow your company, find leads, send emails, create a chatbot, attract visitors to write reviews, prevent your site from fake emails, display social notification on your site and many more. A suite of marketing and lead generation products: package includes multiple lead generation tools that you can use to grow your company. Get more leads and customers: All tools are oriented to drive new leads and customers to your company to make it grow. Unlimited access to all products: Offer Unlimited access to all the software without any limit, do not pay anymore per lead. What’s included? Enrichment data software to find email of new leads: Find leads from a list of companies. You will be able to get leads from a list of companies or domains. The software is perfect for B2B companies, Sales and Growth Hackers. The best enrich software to find leads. Ideal for generating leads to prospect them by cold email. Find business emails and leads information. Export leads directly to Excel with business data. Email, phone & social media extractor from a list of websites: You can upload a list of domains and extracts emails, social media URLs, and usernames from Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc., and phone numbers on all pages of each website. A report is available to download as Excel once all the emails are extracted.

