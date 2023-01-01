WebCatalog

Meeting Application provides an on-event experience to all of the attendees, regardless of whether it is live, online, or hybrid. It delivers solutions to both mobile devices and webpages, granting access to participants in a form that is most convenient to them. It is a ready-to-use app that fits meetings of any type and size with a versatile webpage that applies to specific requirements, like streaming or networking events. Being equipped with this app, event hosts can easily manage their target audience by delivering messages and content to a variety of user groups, depending on the need and different levels of accessibility. The webpage can also distribute the tickets, which can be later verified with a scanner in the app. Participants are able to communicate with each other by the use of a built-in messaging system, theme chat channels arranging business meetings with each other, and even connect by video too. Meeting Application gives you a great opportunity to build a strong community that is able to interact with each other on a daily basis with a scope of useful tools.

目录:

Business
