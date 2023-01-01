Guestboard
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Guestboard”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Guestboard is a free, all-in-one event planning and communication tool where you can organize events for groups 10-1000+ with a clear guest list. As a modular platform, Guestboard allows you to pick and choose the exact tools your group event needs: Message Board, Shared Documents and Files, Guest List, Schedule, Book Accommodations, Deals, Group Checklists and more.
目录:
网站： guestboard.co
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Guestboard”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。