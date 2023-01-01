Guestboard is a free, all-in-one event planning and communication tool where you can organize events for groups 10-1000+ with a clear guest list. As a modular platform, Guestboard allows you to pick and choose the exact tools your group event needs: Message Board, Shared Documents and Files, Guest List, Schedule, Book Accommodations, Deals, Group Checklists and more.

