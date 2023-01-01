Growmatik is a cross-channel marketing tool that can help you automate and personalize your entire marketing from one dashboard. Using this tool you can uncover your customer journey, segment your users using industry-leading filtering system, create and manage automations visually without any code, send personalized emails, display highly-targeted popups, personalize your webpages and measure all to improve conversion and growth.

网站： growmatik.ai

