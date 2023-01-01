Bulk Signature

BulkSignature is an Email Signature Management solution for Google Workspace. It automates the process of creating email signatures for your entire organization. Turn your emails into a powerful marketing channel with a BulkSignature! You can upload banners, and run promotion campaigns using the email signatures.

