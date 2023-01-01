WebCatalog

Goosechase

Goosechase

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：goosechase.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Goosechase”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.

网站： goosechase.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Goosechase”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Youengage

Youengage

youengage.me

Echo360

Echo360

echo360.com

Crowdpurr

Crowdpurr

crowdpurr.com

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

eBallot

eBallot

eballot.com

ElectionBuddy

ElectionBuddy

electionbuddy.com

您可能还会喜欢

Vectary

Vectary

vectary.com

LearnUpon

LearnUpon

learnupon.com

Coassemble

Coassemble

coassemble.com

Zen Educate

Zen Educate

zeneducate.com

RallyUp

RallyUp

rallyup.com

Storywizard.ai

Storywizard.ai

storywizard.ai

CommunityForce

CommunityForce

communityforce.com

WorkRamp

WorkRamp

workramp.com

Parentivise

Parentivise

parentivise.com

Dinantia

Dinantia

dinantia.com

SchoolTube

SchoolTube

schooltube.com

Firebase Console

Firebase Console

firebase.google.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.