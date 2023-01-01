WebCatalog

Echo360

Echo360

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：echo360.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Echo360”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or government, the changing learning environment has made engaging your learners more challenging than ever- and...

网站： echo360.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Echo360”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Goosechase

Goosechase

goosechase.com

Youengage

Youengage

youengage.me

Crowdpurr

Crowdpurr

crowdpurr.com

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

eBallot

eBallot

eballot.com

ElectionBuddy

ElectionBuddy

electionbuddy.com

您可能还会喜欢

Educo Learning Center

Educo Learning Center

educolearningcenter.com

Spike LEGO Education

Spike LEGO Education

spike.legoeducation.com

TurboWrites

TurboWrites

turbowrites.com

JW Player

JW Player

jwplayer.com

Savvas Realize

Savvas Realize

savvas.com

Typingflow

Typingflow

typingflow.app

GoConqr

GoConqr

goconqr.com

Learning Studio AI

Learning Studio AI

learningstudioai.com

WCEA

WCEA

wcea.education

iCanStudy

iCanStudy

icanstudy.com

PhET Simulations

PhET Simulations

phet.colorado.edu

D2L Brightspace

D2L Brightspace

d2l.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.