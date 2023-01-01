Echo360
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：echo360.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Echo360”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or government, the changing learning environment has made engaging your learners more challenging than ever- and...
网站： echo360.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Echo360”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
替代项
您可能还会喜欢
Educo Learning Center
educolearningcenter.com
Spike LEGO Education
spike.legoeducation.com
TurboWrites
turbowrites.com
JW Player
jwplayer.com
Savvas Realize
savvas.com
Typingflow
typingflow.app
GoConqr
goconqr.com
Learning Studio AI
learningstudioai.com
WCEA
wcea.education
iCanStudy
icanstudy.com
PhET Simulations
phet.colorado.edu
D2L Brightspace
d2l.com