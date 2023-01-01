Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a memorable experience for the participants - Provides an entertaining solution for HR recruitment, training, marketing strategies and much more.

网站： quizmodeon.com

