Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a memorable experience for the participants - Provides an entertaining solution for HR recruitment, training, marketing strategies and much more.
网站： quizmodeon.com
