Google Forms
未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上“Google Forms”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Google Forms 是一款调查管理应用程序，与 Google Docs、Google Sheets 和 Google Slides 一起包含在 Google Drive 办公套件和 Google Classroom 中。 Forms 具有文档、表格和幻灯片中的所有协作和共享功能。
网站： docs.google.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Google Forms”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Google Chat
workspace.google.com
Google Sheets
google.com
Google Docs
google.com
Google Slides
google.com
Google Classroom
edu.google.com
Google Drawings
drawings.google.com
Google Drive
google.com
Happeo
happeo.com
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
CloudHQ
cloudhq.net
Jamboard
google.com
Google Meet
meet.google.com