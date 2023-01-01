Google Meet
Google Meet（以前称为 Hangouts Meet）是 Google 开发的一项视频通信服务。它是替代 Google Hangouts 的两个应用程序之一，另一个是 Google Chat。 Google 计划于 2019 年 10 月开始停用 Google Hangouts。
网站： meet.google.com
