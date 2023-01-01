WebCatalog

网站：meet.google.com

使用 WebCatalog 上“Google Meet”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Google Meet（以前称为 Hangouts Meet）是 Google 开发的一项视频通信服务。它是替代 Google Hangouts 的两个应用程序之一，另一个是 Google Chat。 Google 计划于 2019 年 10 月开始停用 Google Hangouts。

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Google Meet”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

