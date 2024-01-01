edrone
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：edrone.me
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“edrone”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them (Marketing Automation) with all-in-one e-commerce marketing cloud. The system consists of two sections: Learn & Engage. Learn: advanced stats, RFM segmentation and detailed view per client (even with the social media stats). Engage: 20 ready to send scenarios, including recover abandoned cards, send recommendations and increase the revenue with cross selling based on our Customer Intelligence algorithms. The Marketing Machine is something more than a simple recommendation frame: it makes the idea of segment of one easy to implement in every e-commerce.
目录:
网站： edrone.me
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“edrone”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。