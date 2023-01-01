ColdClicks is an add on tool that learns about your business to craft perfectly relevant email openers. Use your data and our Blueprint micro campaigns to focus the point of relevancy and generate your openers. Connect to your favorite email marketing or outreach tool and send away.

