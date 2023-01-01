Canapii
网站：canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire event organization – all in one place. Canapii is formed by a global team of passionate event professionals, aligned in common values. We care about creating innovative event experiences, everlasting relationships, and meaningful connections amongst our clients and teammates around the world.
