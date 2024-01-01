WebCatalog

Brand Analytics

Brand Analytics

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：brandanalytics.ru

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Brand Analytics”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal channels. - All types of messages and data: message text, recognized picture texts, video transcripts, check-ins, stories. - High number of metrics and message attributes, coupled with configurable data-segmentation system, makes it possible to solve a widest range of problems, from reputation control and real-time marketing to in-depth research. - Automatic recognition of mentions sentiment with 85-90% accuracy. Machine-learning algorithms categorize messages, identify media-space trends, aggression, recognize texts in images, etc. - Configurable alert messages via mobile app, Telegram or email. - High level of automation for quick analytics: automated tagging, trend detection, personalized reports, filtration of various kinds of spam and irrelevant messages. - Simple and user-friendly interface makes preparing most complex analytic reports possible in minimal time - Monitoring mentions by geo-tags and check-ins Sources - Social networking sites: VK.com,OK.ru, Instagram,Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc. - Blogs, forums, review websites - Telegram channels and public chats - Mass media - 40K sources

目录:

Business
Media Monitoring Software

网站： brandanalytics.ru

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Brand Analytics”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Feedly

Feedly

feedly.com

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

Ahrefs

Ahrefs

ahrefs.com

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Awario

Awario

awario.com

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Dataminr

Dataminr

dataminr.com

Brand24

Brand24

brand24.com

Mention

Mention

mention.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.