Activate enables marketers to improve personalization at scale by connecting seamlessly to your stack and dynamically pulling relevant data for campaigns from sources across your organization. - Use data from multiple sources to personalize campaigns - Trigger relevant, timely messages based on data updates - Connect to sources such as CRMs, MAPs, data warehouses, etc. Activate simplifies connecting with customers on multiple channels by centralizing access and seamlessly integrating new channels into your current martech stack. - Increase engagement using channels customers prefer - Optimize campaigns using multi-channel message templates - Connect to channels such as SMS, push, messaging apps, print, display, etc.

