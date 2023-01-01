WebCatalog

Ventla

Ventla

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: ventla.io

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Ventla trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Ventla is an all-in-one event platform designed to simplify and encourage interaction and engagement while providing real-time insight on participant behavior. With full-cycle event tools like registration, native mobile app, web-based virtual venue and live streaming - Ventla lets you create, deliver and manage any type of event, whether in-person or virtual, from one easy-to-use management panel.

Danh mục:

Entertainment
Ứng dụng sự kiện di động

Trang web: ventla.io

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Ventla theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Superevent

Superevent

superevent.com

Meetmaps

Meetmaps

welcome.meetmaps.com

Grupio

Grupio

grupio.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.