Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities

Danh mục :

Trang web: cvent.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Cvent theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.