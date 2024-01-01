MathGPTPro is a personalized learning platform that boosts student learning and teacher productivity with AI. Starting with an AI Math tutor for students, we enable everyone to learn mathematics at their optimized pace. There have already been a few millions of questions asked on our platform, from more than 200 countries across the world within just a few months. Moving forward, we are piloting with schools to also support teachers towards the future of education. AI saves teachers’ time by auto-grading and more, AI offers insights to guide teachers to address students’ individuality. Students receive instant help from AI tutors and more attentions from teachers with more personalized experiences. We encourage everyone to embrace new tools towards personalized and accessible learning. AI is revolutionizing education, and we want to support this.

Вебсайт: mathgptpro.com

