ontentware is an AI-driven accelerator that produces high-impact marketing campaigns in a matter of minutes. It all but eliminates the tedious, labor-intensive process of campaign creation. What distinguishes Contentware is that it produces entire campaigns (not just the copy), which frees up huge amounts of time for you and your team. Using Generative AI and a link to your webpage, Contentware generates a full campaign of emails and social media posts to promote your events, webinars, publications, blog posts, articles, white papers, and much more. In fact, a campaign can be created for anything that needs promotion. The copy that Contentware writes is customized specifically for marketing campaigns. But high-quality copy is only one element of a campaign. Contentware also produces the campaign emails and social media posts; adds them to a best practices marketing calendar; supplies free, fully licensed campaign imagery; and distributes the content via integrations with the popular email and social media management platforms. Contentware also includes a text generation module for creating blog posts, one-off emails and email subject lines, landing page content, and much more. You and your team will save hours on every campaign. And at a price that just about any organization can afford, why build campaigns from scratch when it can be automated with Contentware?

Вебсайт: contentware.com

