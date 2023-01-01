WebCatalog

Blue Green Analytics visually maps website behavior—from visit to conversion—empowering marketers to gather insights and improve customer experiences. We continue to build Blue Green Analytics visual-first. Rather than relying on the data collected to determine how it's visualized, we start with the visual (what story do we want to tell and how do we want to tell it?) then we make the data and algorithms work to support it. Approaching analytics like this allows the left and right sides of the brain to work in harmony, and takes the frustration out of analytics. Blue Green Analytics is a subsidiary of Blue Green Brands, LLC and was originally conceived as a result of over a decade of frustration with the lack of visual-first analytics in the customer journey space.

Відмова від відповідальності: платформа WebCatalog не є афілійованою, асоційованою, уповноваженою, визнаною або будь-яким іншим чином офіційно пов'язаною з «Blue Green Analytics». Усі назви продуктів, логотипи та бренди є власністю відповідних правовласників.

