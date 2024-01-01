WebCatalog

BHN Rewards

BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate brand recognition and loyalty, and motivate employees. Used by more than 3,000 customers, BHN Rewards has sent more than 3 million rewards to 184 countries. Companies use BHN Rewards for marketing, market research, and employee rewards, including: - Lead-generation campaigns - Referral marketing programs - Account-based marketing (ABM) relationship building - Customer advocacy/loyalty programs - Online reviews/testimonials - Webinars and lunch-and-learns - Survey programs - Customer experience programs - User experience and product testing - Team appreciation and success BHN Rewards lets you choose the method best suited to your program — instant rewards, which are delivered immediately, or points-to-rewards, which allows participants to accumulate points for each action and then redeem them for a reward.

