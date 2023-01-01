WebCatalog

Social HorsePower

Social HorsePower

Web Sitesi: socialhp.com

Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login’ philosophy. Complicated software is a thing of the past. With SHP, your people don’t have to learn new software or waste time on complicated training. Our platform is simple, intuitive, and designed to help team members start sharing content right away. Your employees are your company’s most valuable asset. That’s why we’ve made it simple for them to advocate for your business, making it easier for you to: -Recruit new people -Increase social engagement on company content -Boost sales through the power of social selling. With SHP’s AutoPilot feature your employees never need to strategize their content calendar. Approved content is shared automatically to their socials so engagement can roll in. Why is that important? Over 80% of consumers value recommendations from family and friends ahead of advertising. SHP turns your employees into the influencers who attract more sales to your business. Are you ready to empower your employees to become your greatest advocates? Do you want to learn more about how SHP boosts social engagement and gets people talking about your products and services? Schedule a free demo with our team today and unleash the power of SHP.

Kategoriler:

Business
Employee Advocacy Software

